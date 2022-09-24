‘It’s Showtime’ host Anne Curtis hands an elderly fish vendor P8,100 in cash as her ‘random act of kindness.’ ABS-CBN

Screen superstar Anne Curtis surprised street vendors by personally handing them each a cash amount, in a heartwarming glimpse of her “random act of kindness” on Friday.

Curtis was the “It’s Showtime” host tasked with giving the weekly act of kindness to strangers, as seen in the live episode of the noontime program.

For her turn, Curtis divided the pot money of P32,400 — gathered from the past week’s “Vest In Spelling” parlor game — among four street vendors in Mandaluyong and Makati.

The video showed Curtis personally approaching the strangers, who were all shocked and thankful in equal measure for the unexpected blessing.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“I was really looking for people who are really striving hard for a living. Tingin ko kasi, sila ‘yung talagang deserving, ‘yung nakikita mong nagtatrabaho,” Curtis recalled.

“Sobra akong happy. All of them were telling me na ‘yung kinikita nila was for their family, mga apo, mga anak. Nakakatuwa na maka-experience ng ganito. Kaya maraming salamat, ‘Showtime’ family, for giving me this opportunity,” she said.

Curtis then got to pick at random which co-host will take their turn, for next week’s act of kindness. Kim Chiu’s name was drawn from the bowl.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC