MANILA – After Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan has broken his silence on the issue involving his former bandmate Marcus Adoro ahead of their upcoming reunion show.

During his guesting on Offstage Hang podcast hosted by Daren Lim, Marasigan did not evade the question from some fans about his stance on Adoro’s alleged involvement in domestic violence.

Marasigan urged Adoro to talk to him and discuss the matter privately, avoiding to give statement publicly.

“If you’re my friend, you text me. I will discuss it to you privately. Anything I will say publicly online can be misconstrued. After saying that, I want to protect everybody’s privacy, everybody involved,” he said.

He also hopes that the two parties involved will get the resolve of the issue. Adoro has been accused by his former partner Barbara Ruaro and daughter Syd Hartha of domestic violence in 2019.

The issue resurfaced after the announcement of the upcoming reunion concert of the hit 90s band Eraserheads in December.

Many fans aired their sentiments on Adoro joining the group on stage and seeking for statements from the other members of the group.

Marasigan said that he expected this to happen when he agreed to do the reunion show, acknowledging everyone’s opinion.

“That’s OK. Kasali ’yun. When we agreed to do the show, we knew all of these could happen. I will not invalidate everybody’s opinion and feelings,” he added.

Meanwhile, Buendia released a statement over the issue through his manager Diane Ventura, clarifying the singer’s position about the matter.

“One of Ely’s non-negotiable conditions prior to signing was precisely that Marcus resolve his issues, otherwise Ely would not work with him. This was promised by Marcus’ management, which was why we even reconsidered,” it stated.

“To call Ely an enabler is categorically false and absurd. We do not condone abuse that is absolute. We acknowledge the pain and suffering of the parties involved and we seek accountability.”

Buendia, however, made it clear that he is willing to help and encourage peace and resolution between the two parties.

Eraserheads will be seen once again in one stage on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City for the “Huling El Bimbo” concert.

