Peace offering? Dennis Padilla shares throwback snaps with Julia

Dennis Padilla shares an old photo of him with his estranged daughter, Julia Barretto, in an Instagram Stories update on Friday. Instagram: @dennisastig

MANILA — Comedian Dennis Padilla shared Friday old photos of him with his estranged daughter, actress Julia Barretto, after he aired his grievance against the young actress over their tumultuous relationship.

In an Instagram Stories update, Padilla posted a reel showing a montage of him with Julia at different ages. He originally posted the reel in March, and re-shared it as a story on Friday.

Padilla this time did not include a caption. The montage, however, is set to the tune of “Love Is the Answer,” the England Dan & John Ford Coley song which, in part, asks for “another try.”

Padilla’s apparent peace offering for Julia came five days after his social media tirade against his daughter, in light of the latter’s interview where she admitted not being ready yet to forgive her father for “so much pain over the years.”

“I just want to [breathe] from that cycle. I’ve just been praying also na, maybe in God's time and way, mag-meet kami in the middle without having to get hurt again,” she said.

In his response to Julia, Padilla brought up the fact that he had spent all his earnings to provide a comfortable life for her and her siblings. Aside from Julia, Padilla has two other children with Marjorie Barretto: Claudia and Leon.



“Ang buong bahay kom ang halaga katumbas lang ng isang kotse mo, Julia,” Padilla said in since-deleted posts. Ano pang revenge ang gusto niyong gawin? Lahat ng blessings nasa inyo na. Humingi ako ng apology sa mga pagkukulang ko. Ano pa gusto niyo?”

Marjorie Barretto, Julia’s mother, meanwhile publicly reassured her daughter that she will “protect and never betray” her.

As of writing, Julia has yet to respond to her father’s latest social media post about their strained ties.