Gary Valenciano brings pure energy back to US

Some pure energy arrived in Southern California this past weekend.

Gary Valenciano, along with Yeng Constantino, is in the US for a series of shows.

While he's managed to visit the country during the pandemic, this is his first go at live audiences since 2019.

"None of us thought it was going to happen this quickly. We thought it was gonna be an extended time away from our audiences and it actually was two and a half years, but everyone seems to be excited and the feedback from those that have been here is that the Filipinos are really excited and happy that things are kinda going back to normal," Valenciano said.



Constantino meanwhile said it's a blessing that events are returning after they were disrupted by the pandemic.

"Not just us, but a lot of Filipinos are coming here to the US to have their concerts so I'm so blessed ako din nakasama [that I joined]," she noted.

While he's here, Valenciano will also be able to reunite with his daughter Kiana V who has been pursuing her Hollywood dreams while spending time with the Filipino community.

More friends and family will join the longtime TFC ambassador as Valenciano and other Kapamilya artists will headline ASAP Natin 'To in Las Vegas on November 5th.

"It's a great way to cap things off, to end the entire tour," he said. "I was supposed to go home after October 23 but ABS-CBN said just wait for us there, spend time with your entire family and wait for us in Las Vegas and I said why not."

Valenciano added, "All of us are going to be there, from Regine, Ogie, Martin, Zsa Zsa, yours truly. All the younger ones, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Donnie Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, everyone's going to go so it's going to cater to all ages. I'm looking forward to that."

Tickets for ASAP's show at the Orleans Theater can be found at mytfc.com/asapinvegas.