Donita Rose, Felson Palad get married

Filipino-American actress, TV host and former MTV Asia VJ Donita Rose has officially tied the knot with her beau, gospel recording artist Felson Palad.

Rose, who made their relationship Instagram official last April, posted photos of their wedding on her Facebook page with the passage from Psalm 23:6 "Surely your goodness and unfailing love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever."

Rose separated from her ex-husband Eric Villarama, with whom she co-parents their son, in 2016.

Rose earlier said she is working as a corporate chef for Island Pacific, a chain of grocery stores in the US that specialize in promoting Filipino food.

Palad is a professional singer and emcee since college for 15 years. He is a gospel recording artist with 2 albums released and is involved in Ministry Development of the Upper Room Presents in Mission Viejo California.