What to expect from first Netflix global fan event

MANILA -- Netflix on Friday released the full schedule for its first-ever global fan event this weekend.

The three-hour event is titled "Tudum," inspired by the sound one hears when watching a show or movie on Netflix.

It will feature more than 145 stars and creators from around the world, and will be broadcasted on September 25 (September 26 in Manila).

Filipinos can tune in starting 12 a.m. on Sunday on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Comedian Lilly Singh will host the first hour of "Tudum," which includes a first look at the latest seasons of "Bridgerton" and "Ozark," an exclusive clip from the new heist film "Red Notice," and a "Stranger Things" surprise.

The second hour of "Tudum" will be headed by "Stranger Things" stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, who will give fans a glimpse of "The Sandman," "Vikings: Valhalla," and "Cobra Kai" season 4, among others.

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan of "Bridgerton" will be the emcee for the third and final hour, which will feature the teaser and premiere date reveal for "Emily in Paris" season 2, a greeting from "The Crown," and breaking news from "The Witcher," to name a few.

Check out the full schedule for "Tudum" below:

Handout

Related video: