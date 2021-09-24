Watch more on iWantTFC

Nearly a decade after winning the Philippine Popular Music Festival (Philpop) songwriting competition in 2013, composer and R&B artist Thyro Alfaro released his debut EP “Bagong Buhay Volume 1” under his own label Diwang Records.

Uploaded on YouTube on Friday, Alfaro compiled all 7 tracks for a 28-minute non-stop playlist on the streaming platform.

His EP is composed of “Ginto”, “Lovin’ You Good”, “Wag Kang Ganyan”, “One More Time, With Love”, “Wankatank”, “Sariling Wika”, and “!”

Alfaro, who was behind Sarah Geronimo’s many hits like “Kilometro,” wrote most of the songs on the EP.

In a lengthy post, he said he waited for a decade before releasing his EP.

“It took 10 years before I was able to finally create an album for myself. I was supposed to release an EP in 2014 (yata) after the Philpop win that didn't push through because I couldn't write anything I am 100% happy with,” he said on his Facebook page.

In August, Alfaro got engaged with her fiance Arci dela Peña through a pandemic-themed proposal where his song “Ginto” was first heard.

Alfaro won twice in the Philippine Popular (Philpop) Music Festival, claiming the top spot in 2013 for “Dati” sang by Sam Concepcion and Tippy Dos Santos and in 2015 for “Triangulo” performed by himself, Yumi Lacsamana and Jeric Medina.