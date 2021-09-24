K-pop: ITZY's album 'Crazy in Love' is here

K-pop group ITZY makes comeback with full album "Crazy In Love." Photo from ITZY's Twitter



South Korean girl group ITZY on Friday released its first full album and a music video for its title track.

The quintet dropped the 16-track album "Crazy in Love," with the title track "LOCO."

The album features new songs "SWIPE, "Sooo LUCKY," "#Twenty," "B[OO]M-BOXX," "Gas Me Up, "LOVE is," "Chillin' Chillin,' and "Mirror."

Instrumental versions of the group's previous chart-topping hits "Dalla Dalla," "ICY," "Wannabe," "Not Shy," and "In The Morning" are also included in the album.

"Crazy In Love" is the 5-piece act's follow-up to its fourth EP "Guess Who," which was released last April.

ITZY, composed of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, debuted on February 12, 2019 under JYP Entertainment, which is also home to K-pop groups TWICE, DAY6, and Stray Kids.

The group previous held a full-house concert in the Philippines in 2019.

They will be performing on Sunday, September 26, at the virtual K-pop festival KCON:TACT HI 5, which Filipino fans can watch for free via Smart Communications’ new GigaPlay app.

