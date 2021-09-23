SEVENTEEN are set to come back in October.

The hit Korean-pop boy band teased on Thursday, 11 p.m. (Manila time) their 9th mini-album titled "Attacca", which will be launched on October 22 at 1 p.m. (Korean standard time).

Their last mini album, "Your Choice", was released on June 18, with "Ready to Love" as the title track.

The hashtag #ATTACCA_SEVENTEENComeback trended in fourth place on Twitter Philippines, as of posting.

Earlier this year, the popular boyband bagged a nomination as top social artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

Among the nominees were Pinoy Pop group SB19, fellow Korean groups BTS and Blackpink, and American singer Ariana Grande.

SEVENTEEN have 13 members that debuted under Pledis Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment company.

On February 8, 2020, the boyband came to Manila for a one-night concert, as part of their “Ode to You” world tour.

Carats may follow SEVENTEEN's official Twitter account for further updates.