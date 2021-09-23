Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino portray Camille and Andrei in ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “K-drama feels!” went similar comments of viewers of “Marry Me, Marry You” on Thursday, in reaction to a “kilig” scene of lead stars Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.

In the September 23 episode of the ABS-CBN series, Camille (Gutierrez) was caught in the rain on her way home from work.

Fortunately, her boss, Andrei (Avelino), happened to be near with an umbrella in hand, and came to her side to shield from getting drenched.

Witnessing the moment was Cedric (Jake Ejercito), Andrei’s best friend and business partner, who has started developing feelings for Camille. He was about to also hand Camille an umbrella, only to see that Andrei had already come first.

The scene sparked “kilig” among fans of the series, going by the flood of comments on its Kapamilya Online Live broadcast.

Several compared the mounting and the visuals of the scene to K-drama, or South Korean series, which have become popular internationally and are known for their high production value.

“Wow, meganon, ABS? Mala K-drama!” wrote one fan.

“K-drrama feels are waving, oh!” commented another.

“Parang sa ‘Goblin,’” said a fan, referring to the well-loved series. “Kilig to the bones!”

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and releases two-day advance episodes on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

