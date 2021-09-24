MANILA -- Netizens were left in awe at the body transformation of Gab Valenciano as the performer released a photo of his ripped body on Instagram.

Valenciano uploaded a snap of his body in July and September 2021 side by side to highlight the result of his extensive workout.

Apart from his physical transformation, Valenciano also opened up about his struggles at the start of the year which resulted in "critical" weight loss.

“Physical and mental health is the true definition of wealth. Earlier this year, I wasn’t in a good place, battled anxiety and lost 20 pounds due to not eating and not sleeping properly. My mental struggles manifested, hence, my critical weight loss,” he revealed.

According to the son of Gary Valenciano, he reached the point of hating looking at himself in the mirror.

“I hated what I saw in the mirror, so I had to make a choice. And I chose to fight,” Valenciano said.

“I surrounded myself with people who pushed me, who encouraged me and who helped me gain back my fire. And that goal was to start loving and taking care of ‘me’ again.”

He even called those people, who stuck by him, as the real MVPs of his life.

Taking cues from his experience, Valenciano urged netizens to choose to be better.

“I feel stronger than ever, confident and most importantly, happy. Make a decision to be better today, just life in general, and take it one day at a time. No need to rush. You’ll get there, you just need to keep walking towards the right direction,” he quipped.

In 2020, Valenciano took to social media to open up about his mental health in an attempt to reach out to other people who are in the same situation.

He discussed at length what depression is and how it can easily be mistaken by some people as severe sadness.

Being clinically depressed himself, Valenciano shared the part that he hates the most.

“When everything seems to be fine, then you wake up the next day feeling absolutely worthless, blind and unable to see beyond the next day,” he said.

While acknowledging that it can get exhausting, Valenciano stressed that “depression and your state of mind will never define you.”

Addressing those who are struggling to make sense of it all at the moment, Valenciano emphasized that they are not alone in this battle.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (02) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (02) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (02) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Globe (0917) 800-1123 or (02) 506-7314

Sun (0922) 893-8944 or (02) 346-8776

