After receiving a three-chair turn during the Blind Auditions, Filipino-American nurse Vaughn Mugol picked pop star Ariana Grande as his coach on “The Voice” in the United States.

On Instagram, Mugol announced that he is taking his talent to Team Ariana, a week after his audition video was uploaded on YouTube.

“That was insane! I am overwhelmed by all the love and support!!” he said. “I cannot even express how amazing it is to be able to work with my coach @arianagrande!”

The registered nurse from Texas described Grande as an amazing coach and a friend.

“Very thoughtful and down to earth. I am super excited to represent #TeamAriana on this season of @nbcthevoice,” Mugol added.

Grande did not miss Mugol’s post and dropped a heartwarming reply to her mentee’s kind words about her.

“Love you! most phenomenal angel-human,” the Grammy-winning singer said.

For his audition, Mugol sang his own rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team,” impressing Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"I love the little break in your voice. I love the fuller parts of your voice," Grande told Mugol.

“I know that I am new here and you guys don't know me as a coach yet but I want to guide you in this competition. I want to help you sing the right songs. I want to answer any questions that you have regarding my experiences and help you where you want to go as an artist," she added.

Legend, however, reminded Mugol that he was the first person to turn for him. "I feel like I have the right experience on this show helping artists pick songs, helping them prepare for these moments,” he said.

Clarkson, meanwhile, thought they make a perfect match because Mugol is, like her, an emotional singer.

Mugol also said he is new to singing competitions because all he ever does is to sing only to his patients.