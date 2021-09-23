Blackpink’s Lisa drops dance video of ‘Money’

Blackpink's Lisa releases an exclusive performance video of "Money." Screenshot from YouTube

Lisa of Blackpink released on Thursday an exclusive performance video of her album track "Money."

The video came two weeks after the Thai K-pop idol made her official solo debut with the album "Lalisa," which derives from her full name Lalisa Manoban.

Lisa, who is among 2021's richest female K-pop idols, talks about being rich and spending as she pleases in the all-English track.

The same message is also echoed in a backdrop of the dance video, in which "money is a terrible master but an excellent servant" can be read.

She is the third member of the South Korean supergroup to debut solo following Rosé in March and Jennie back in 2018.

Blackpink, which celebrated its fifth anniversary, debuted with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa under YG Entertainment in August 2016.

They are known for hits including "Boombayah," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "How You Like That," and "Lovesick Girls."

In 2019, the group made history as the first Korean girl group to be featured at the Coachella music festival in the United Sates.

Blackpink was appointed sustainable development goals advocates by the United Nations last week.

