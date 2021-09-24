80s lead actress Janet Bordon dies at 66

Janet Bordon. Photo courtesy of Atty. Jay Bordon

Janet Bordon, best remembered for the Celso Ad. Castillo classic "Virgin People" and other movies that defined the sexy drama era of the 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 66 due to cancer.

The actress' daughter, Atty. Jay Bordon, told ABS-CBN News Friday that she passed away last September 22 at 10:07 p.m. at her home in San Francisco, California.

"She was surrounded by love from her 89-year-old mother, five siblings, nieces and nephews, adoring daughter, and extended family," Jay said of her mother's last moments.

"Her faith empowered her through 31 years of cancer, 9 major operations, and numerous treatments with grace and dignity. She was a strong and beautiful person throughout every moment of her life, including her last breath," she added.

Renowned for her sultry beauty, Bordon was an in-demand lead actress in many memorable movies under the studios of Jesse Ejercito and Agrix Films, notably "Ako si Emma Babae," "Biyak na Manyika," "Star," and "Apat na Maria" with Charo Santos, Lorna Tolentino, and Julie Ann Fortich.

She was also a favorite lead actress of action stars like Rudy Fernandez, Anthony Alonzo, and Bong Revilla.

Bordon left the local entertainment scene in the late 80s to rejoin her family in the US.

Her daughter said she is thankful for the outpouring of prayers and remembrances for Bordon.

"While her private battle with cancer at Stanford Hospital led to her retirement from show business, she always continued to share her radiant, loving, and generous spirit with everyone she met," Jay said. "Truly an inspiration, we will miss her tremendously."

The memorial service for Bordon has been set by her family next week in San Francisco.