WATCH: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' trailer brings gothic chills

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes "The Haunting of Bly Manor", based on the "The Turn of the Screw" by Henry James.

After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen, groundskeeper Jamie and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose.

But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance.

At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

The series stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif.

The series premieres October 9 only on Netflix.