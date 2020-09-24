‘To remind her how much she means to me' Pia Wurtzbach's BF shares touching b-day tribute

MANILA — The boyfriend of Pia Wurtzbach shared a touching compilation of their “most treasured memories” over the past year to celebrate the birthday of the former Miss Universe winner.

Businessman Jeremy Jauncey posted several candid photos of him with the Pinay beauty queen in the hopes of reminding her “how much she means to [him]” on this special day.

“I love you baby, happy birthday,” he wrote as part of his caption.

He also told his followers: “I hope these photos give you an insight into our relationship.”

Wurtzbach and Jauncey first confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines. They revealed that they first met in London, and that they had wanted to make sure that their relationship had a “good foundation” before they went public.

Besides their passion for travel, the couple also have a shared advocacy as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.