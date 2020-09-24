Liza Soberano files complaint vs. netizen over rape remark

MANILA -- Actress Liza Soberano formally filed a criminal case against a netizen who made a rape remark about her a few days ago.

Accompanied by her manager Ogie Diaz and legal counsel Atty. Jun Lim of Lim-Yutatco-Sze law firm, Soberano took her oath before Deputy City Prosecutor Irene Ressureccion on Thursday morning.

According to her legal counsel, the rape remark made by a netizen in a thread of comments in a post on Facebook is a clear violation of Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act. No. 10175, otherwise known as “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,” in relation to Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code.

THIS JUST IN: Actress Liza Soberano files formal criminal case against the netizen who made a 'rape remark'. Liza was accompanied by her manager Ogie Diaz and legal counsel. pic.twitter.com/aBQ7aJpbXZ — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) September 24, 2020

The Kapamilya star admitted that the comment was below the belt.



“It was on Facebook under a thread of comments. It wasn’t the actual post of the person but she left a comment under someone else's post a few days ago,” she said.

“It sounded like 'Wala na daw akong trabaho. So I can do anything I want, di bale na raw masira ang image ko tapos masarap ipa-rape,’” the actress added.

Soberano said she found the remark truly upsetting.

“I was really upset because the fact that it is a rape joke, it is not something that should be taken lightly. And the fact that she is a woman, I would never in a million years do a joke like that,” she said.

Soberano said the case is very personal and important to her, which is why she decided to lodge a formal complaint.

“I think it is about time that people learn the consequences of speaking like that on social media,” she said.

“I know that everybody is entitled to their own opinion, that is true, but at some point you have to be respectful to others online. I want people to learn that there are consequences to everything, like rape jokes, because that is not a light matter,” she added.