Juan Miguel Severo's BL series 'Gaya sa Pelikula' to stream on YouTube

MANILA – Juan Miguel Severo has written and created a new digital series that delves on the aspirational love stories of the queer community.

Presented by Globe Studios, the boys' love (BL) series “Gaya sa Pelikula (Like in The Movies)” was directed by JP Habac.

The romantic-comedy follows Karl, a 19-year-old introverted architecture student in the middle of an identity crisis, and Vlad, a schoolmate on the run from his own family.

As their lives become entwined by fate, they become housemates over the semestral break where Karl and Vlad come to learn more about each other and about themselves than they could have ever imagined.

“Gaya sa Pelikula” is an eight-part series of 20-minute episodes starring Paolo Pangilinan and Ian Pangilinan as Karl and Vlad, respectively.

It will premiere on Globe Studios’ official YouTube channel starting on September 25.

The series is also part of YouTube’s Super Stream, which is the platform’s effort “to enable Filipino viewers to access partners' content such as movies, TV shows and more for free for a limited time.”

Watch its trailer below.