Jodi Sta. Maria has an inspiring message to those going through tough times

MANILA -- Actress Jodi Sta. Maria on Wednesday took to social media to share to her fans inspiring words on surviving hard times.

In an Instagram post, Sta. Maria said one must never lose hope and faith.

"We all have our days when we feel we can’t survive. Sometimes, dreams may shatter, friendships may fall apart. Loved ones may hurt us. Finances may worry us. Sickness may overcome us. We may even lose people dear to us," Sta. Maria said.

"BUT... JESUS will ALWAYS be there to guide us through the toughest of times. He will ALWAYS be there to heal our wounded spirit. He will ALWAYS be present regardless of how we feel. He will ALWAYS be there to help us pick up the pieces. He will ALWAYS provide for every need. Never lose faith. Hold on to hope. Trust in Him...always," the actress added.

Last June, Sta. Maria took a break from social media.



"Detoxing digitally. Less scrolling. More living," Sta. Maria wrote in the caption. But the actress assured that "I'll be back soon."

After a month, Sta. Maria indeed returned on Instagram where she continue to share inspirational posts.

"I’ve read and learned a few things about shadows. First, shadows can’t hurt you. Second, shadows appear bigger than the source. And the good news is — wherever there’s a shadow there has to be a LIGHT. You can’t have shadows without light. So when shadows begin to scare you the best thing to do is turn your back on the shadow and face the light. Because as long as you keep your eyes on the LIGHT, the shadow won’t scare you," Sta. Maria wrote in one of her posts.

Currently, Sta. Maria is busy with ABS-CBN's new drama series "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" with Iza Calzado.

"Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live after "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."