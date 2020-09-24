James Reid, Nadine Lustre to reunite in upcoming virtual concert

MANILA – James Reid and Nadine Lustre are set to reunite, at least virtually, for an upcoming concert.

Set to happen on Saturday, the online show is dubbed the GigaFest Virtual Concert which will also topbill KZ Tandingan and Curtismith. It is Smart Communication Inc.’s way of giving back to its loyal subscribers.

The GigaFest Virtual Concert is expected to pick up where last weekend’s iHeartRadio MusicFest left off.

For that event, Smart treated its subscribers to the online streaming of the iHeartRadio Music Festival featuring international acts BTS, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Bon Jovi among others.

Reid and Lustre were a couple of nearly four years until they announced their breakup in January this year.

They had their showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the big-screen romcom “Diary ng Panget,” which launched their love team.

Both Viva artists at the time, they successfully transitioned to television as contract stars of ABS-CBN, where they starred in back-to-back drama series, “On the Wings of Love” in 2015 and “Till I Met You” in 2016.

When they started filming the latter, their onscreen loveteam had already grown into a real-life romance. That romantic milestone unfolded in February 2016, when Reid declared his love for Lustre at the close of their joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

For most of their relationship, they were reported to have shared a home in Quezon City. In February, that house was put on sale — at the time dashing fans' hopes of a reconciliation.

After their separation, Reid and Lustre remained co-workers, with the latter putting together an album under her former boyfriend’s record label.

Speculation surrounding their relationship have been swirling for months.

Notably, in May, an Instagram post from Lustre showing a throwback photo of her with Reid prompted fresh rumors. Its caption, a sapling emoji, even had some fans convinced it was a sign of new start.