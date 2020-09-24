German Moreno's son continues dad's legacy with Supershow app

Federico Moreno and his father German Moreno. Handout

MANILA – The son the late German “Kuya Germs” Moreno is continuing his father’s legacy through a mobile application.

According to Federico Moreno, he thought of launching the Supershow app early last year when one of his friends came up to him and asked for his help in finding a wedding singer.

Since he has been a part of the entertainment industry for quite some time already, Moreno made some calls to look for a wedding singer. To his surprise, he was not able to find one available on the date and at the budget that his friend wanted.

He then thought that he should come up with an easy, reliable and seamless way of booking artists, especially for gigs like this.

“This app is one way of continuing my father’s legacy in helping the industry by helping talents get bookings and discovering new ones,” Moreno said.

Moreno then teamed up with his mentor, Jose “Jomag” Magsaysay Jr.

“At the Supershow app, we cannot wait to connect gifted individuals for the right job and event at the right time and make everyone happy,” said Magsaysay.

Moreno also spoke to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno if he could be part of the project, which he wholeheartedly accepted.

For the Manila mayor, this is also his way of honoring the late showbiz veteran and give support to undiscovered talents.

And because of the current coronavirus pandemic, it has become a part of the Supershow app's mission “to rebuild and set new standards in the industry of entertainment.”

Moreno and his partners have made it a priority to help displaced talents who are having difficulties getting booked for events and help them adapt to the new normal.

To celebrate Kuya Germs’ birthday on October 4, the Supershow app is currently pooling talents who can be a part of the team. Those interested only need to submit a 30-second to one-minute video material by visiting www.supershow.app.