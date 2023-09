P-pop girl group BINI opened Saturday’s episode of noontime show “It’s Showtime” with their new single.

BINI performed their comeback single “Karera”, which they dropped on Friday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The song is a preview of BINI’s upcoming extended play (EP) which will be released this November.

The P-pop group will also have comeback performances on Watsons Playlist Concert (Sept. 24), 101.1 Yes FM and 96.3 Easy Rock (Sept. 26), MOR Good Time To (Sept. 27), and Wish Bus (Sept. 28).