South Korean star Sandara Park on Saturday performed her comeback single on noontime show “It’s Showtime”, the first time she did so on any program in the Philippines.

Park performed “Festival”, the title track of her self-titled digital extended play.

The K-pop star also performed 2NE1’s “I Am The Best”.

Prior to her performance on Saturday, Park was also a guest performer for labelmate BamBam’s concert on Friday.

“Festival” is part of Park’s EP, which she released in July, her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea more than a decade ago.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after joining the ABS-CBN reality talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career.

