Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American rapper P-Lo has made a name for himself in the San Francisco Bay area, and wherever he goes, he draws a crowd.

Earlier this month, P-Lo took over Santa Anita Park where he brought his high energy Bay Area style hip hop for the MYX and 626 Night Market’s "That Feeling When" Festival.

TFW Music Festival in California features FilAm artists

The rapper's performance at TFW came as he wrapped up his Stunna Tour.

P-Lo also continues to produce new music and get creative with Orange vinyl records.

"We just dropped a new song called 'Talking Bout' [that] we shot that in Paris," he said. "We just got off the road, we’re in studio working on new stuff for y’all."

And while the language of his songs may be colorful, P-Lo uses his platform to spread positive messages.

He also shared how he has looked after his mental health by cutting off "negative energy."

"Cutting off things that no longer serve me, friends, relationships, whatever it is not helping me grow," P-Lo added.

There's no slowing down P-Lo, who made Rolling Stone’s list of Geatest West Coast Hip Hop Songs of All time.

"We just want to keep pushing the culture forward and keep putting on for our people," he said.

Crowds have continued to follow him as he gets on the road.

He recently returned to the Bay area, where he threw out the first pitch at the Oakland Athletics Philippine Heritage game.