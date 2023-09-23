Doja Cat takes fans to ‘Agora Hills’ with 4th album ‘Scarlet’

After months of controversy, American rapper Doja Cat released her fourth studio album "Scarlet" Friday on all digital platforms worldwide.
In the weeks leading up to the album’s release, life-size statues of the rapper’s alter ego Scarlet appeared across the United States.
Initially named 'Hellmouth," the album title changed from "Moist Holes" to "First of All," then ultimately to the final title "Scarlet."
With a total of 17 tracks, the album’s running time is 57 minutes and two seconds.
Along with the release of the album is a music video for the track "Agora Hills."
Her latest album leans more towards pure rap compared to her previous releases that touches more on pop rap and R&B. The album is entirely written by Doja Cat, who is also highly involved in the directing of her recent music videos.
"Scarlet" contains her recent hits "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," "Demons," and the final single before the album’s release "Balut," which stirred different reactions from Filipino fans due to its title and meaning explained by Doja Cat herself.