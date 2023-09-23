Doja Cat takes fans to ‘Agora Hills’ with 4th album ‘Scarlet’

After months of controversy, American rapper Doja Cat released her fourth studio album "Scarlet" Friday on all digital platforms worldwide.

In the weeks leading up to the album’s release, life-size statues of the rapper’s alter ego Scarlet appeared across the United States.

A statue of Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet’ alter ego has been spotted in New York. 🩸 pic.twitter.com/a0na7toCS4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2023

Doja Cat’s Scarlet wax figure spotted in California. pic.twitter.com/tRCWFVMrOJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

Initially named 'Hellmouth," the album title changed from "Moist Holes" to "First of All," then ultimately to the final title "Scarlet."

With a total of 17 tracks, the album’s running time is 57 minutes and two seconds.

Along with the release of the album is a music video for the track "Agora Hills."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Her latest album leans more towards pure rap compared to her previous releases that touches more on pop rap and R&B. The album is entirely written by Doja Cat, who is also highly involved in the directing of her recent music videos.

"Scarlet" contains her recent hits "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," "Demons," and the final single before the album’s release "Balut," which stirred different reactions from Filipino fans due to its title and meaning explained by Doja Cat herself.

