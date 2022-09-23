Seth Fedelin (left, front) takes the lie detector test in front of his on-screen partner Francine Diaz (right, front) and the rest of The Squad. Screengrab from The Squad's YouTube channel

MANILA -- Seth Fedelin was asked if he, at any point, got attracted to his on-screen partner Francine Diaz as he underwent a lie detector test.

In the latest vlog of their teen group The Squad, Fedelin responded to the question "Totoo ba na nagka-crush ka kay Francine Diaz?" in front of the actress.

"Totoo? Oo," he admitted.

The device determined that he was telling the truth, prompting Diaz to attempt to explain her side of the story.

"Dati pa ito, guys, dati pa ito," she began, until she was interrupted by Fedelin who said, "hanggang diyan na lang ang kuwento!"

But Diaz went on to clarify that this happened a long time ago. "Matagal na panahon... Nahihiya siya kapag kinukuwento 'yon," she said.

During his lie detector test, Fedelin also said yes when asked if he feels awkward with his love team with Diaz, dubbed FranSeth.

"Ay oo, alam niyo yan," he said, and the device confirmed that he is telling the truth.

The Kapamilya actor also passed the lie detector test when asked about his real age, if he really likes being in showbiz, and if he is hiding dirty linen from his fans, among others.

The device determined that he is lying, however, when he said he is not affected by bashers, and that he did not get attracted to anyone while he was in the "Pinoy Big Brother" house.

"Hindi ako nagkagusto, siguro humanga ako," he explained. "Para sa akin may pagkakaiba siya eh."

Currently, Fedelin is one of the stars of iWantTFC’s first original musical drama series "Lyric and Beat" with Andrea Brillantes.

He is also set to star in the upcoming Kapamilya series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, and Diaz.

