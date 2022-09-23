LIST: 5 shows to watch with your besties

MANILA – Dubbed as the Friendship Month, September is one of the best times to catch up with best friends.

Making a friendship stronger, SKY Fiber offers new programs to their subscribers, especially those who want to schedule a stay-at-home watch party with their besties.

Here are some ideas to mix it up and spark fun conversations with your BFFs using the SKY Fiber plans:

Debate on whether you’re Team Darna, Team Valentina, or Team DarLentina in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna”

Join the trending craze of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.” Netizens are getting riled up with the complicated relationship between Narda (Jane de Leon) and Regina (Janella Salvador) -- they’re friends but their superhuman alter-egos, Darna and Valentina, are enemies. People are choosing sides while others are even shipping them as the best ‘frenemies’ with #DarLentina.



“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” also airs on Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5, weeknights at 8 p.m.



Join in the foodie challenges of the chaotic cooking contest “Millennium Cooking Philippines”

AXN Asia’s newest cooking show “Millennium Cooking Philippines” is putting first-time millennial cooks to the test. With their inexperience in the kitchen, they rely on their basic cooking knowledge and fighting attitude. International chefs will guide the contestants, but they will only teach in their foreign language.



“Millennium Cooking Philippines” is hosted by Matteo Guidicelli on AXN.

See who has the silliest imagination while enjoying “The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder”

As a nostalgic treat for cartoon lovers, Nickelodeon’s “The Fairly Odd Parents” Cosmo and Wanda are back, but now in live-action. As Timmy leaves for college, the green and pink animated fairies Cosmo and Wanda become the fairy godparents of his younger cousins Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) and Roy (Tyler Wladis).



Catch “The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder” on Nickelodeon, weekdays at 3:20 p.m.

Discuss your thoughts on the 2022 film “The Batman”

Aside from a variety of original HBO series, the channel constantly offers a line-up of new and classic movies.

The 2022 film “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson will finally be available on HBO, and cable subscribers can enjoy the thrilling adventures of Gotham City’s dark vigilante.

Have a throwback dance fest with the best 90s hits on “MTV 90s”

“MTV 90s” promises a non-stop musical treat of the hottest 90s music across all genres – from Spice Girls to Nirvana.



This month, enjoy smooth hip-hop, R&B, and soul music from artists such as P. Diddy, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey.

