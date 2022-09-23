Jameson Blake (left) and Heaven Peralejo. Photos from Instagram: @jmsnblake, @heavenperalejo

MANILA -- Jameson Blake set the record straight on Thursday amid rumors that he is dating Heaven Peralejo, one of his co-stars in the ABS-CBN series "A Family Affair."

In an interview on "Magandang Buhay," the actor made it clear that they are just friends.

"We're not together. We're friends. But I'll say na naging close kami dahil sa 'A Family Affair,' magkasama kami doon and I got to know her more," he said when asked by one of the show's hosts, Regine Velasquez.

"Kasi alam ko may mga articles na lumalabas na people are saying na we are together, pero we are not together," he stressed.

"We're just friends, we're good friends."

And while they are not dating, Blake admitted that he "likes" Peralejo, describing the actress as a "nice" person.

"I like her. She's really nice and my mom knows her also, I know her mom also. We've worked together multiple times," he said.

But the actor pointed out that he is not yet ready to be in a relationship. "Feeling ko hindi pa ako ready for a commitment. I just want to be stable, I just want to focus on myself muna," he said.

