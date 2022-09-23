Home  >  Entertainment

Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris celebrate daughter Caela's birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2022 02:26 PM

MANILA -- Actress Danica Sotto and her husband, retired basketball player Marc Pingris, took to social media to celebrate the birthday of their second child.

Pingris shared a glimpse of Caela's 11th birthday celebration in an Instagram post, which had the caption: "Happy b-day, baby Caela! Love you so much! Bilis ng panahon. God bless you!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marc Pingris (@jeanmarc15)

Sotto, for her part, shared photos and videos of Caela as her birthday tribute.

"Happy 11th birthday, Anielle Micaela. You will always be Mama's baby girl. I love you," she said.

Earlier this month, Sotto and Pingris shared that Caela survived her bout with dengue.

The couple revealed last June that they are expecting their third child -- another baby boy. Their firstborn is named Jean Michael. 

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Danica Sotto   Marc Pingris   Caela  