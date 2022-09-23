MANILA -- Actress Danica Sotto and her husband, retired basketball player Marc Pingris, took to social media to celebrate the birthday of their second child.

Pingris shared a glimpse of Caela's 11th birthday celebration in an Instagram post, which had the caption: "Happy b-day, baby Caela! Love you so much! Bilis ng panahon. God bless you!"

Sotto, for her part, shared photos and videos of Caela as her birthday tribute.

"Happy 11th birthday, Anielle Micaela. You will always be Mama's baby girl. I love you," she said.

Earlier this month, Sotto and Pingris shared that Caela survived her bout with dengue.

The couple revealed last June that they are expecting their third child -- another baby boy. Their firstborn is named Jean Michael.

