South Korean boy groups ATEEZ and iKON and Choi Youngjae of the group GOT7 arrived in Manila Thursday ahead of "K-pop Masterz 2".

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) shared photos of the Korean acts on its Instagram account.

Youngjae, who had a solo concert and fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in July, arrived via Asiana Airlines flight OZ 701.

ATEEZ and iKON, on the other hand, both arrived via Asiana Airlines Flight OZ 703.

ATINY, or ATEEZ’ fans, have been waiting for their idols, with the hashtag #MabuhayATEEZ topping the trends hours before their arrival.

It will be the group’s first performance in the Philippines.

iKON’s fans, iKONIC, on the other hand, welcomed the group with “Maligayang pagbabalik, iKON”.

They last visited the country in 2019 for a Samsung event.

They will all be performing at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City Sept. 23.

