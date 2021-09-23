Yen Santos wipes out her Instagram page

MANILA – Actress Yen Santos has wiped out her Instagram page amid the controversy she’s currently embroiled in over her friendship with actor Paolo Contis.

A quick check on her page would show that she is not following anyone and there are also no photos shown. Santos, nonetheless, still has her 2 million followers.

Early this month, Contis publicly defended Santos, who is being tagged as the third party in his separation with long-time partner LJ Reyes.

The actor, who has admitted that another person was involved in the controversial split, stressed that Santos has nothing to do with the issue.

Contis and Santos star in the movie "A Faraway Land."

"She was never the reason of our breakup. I was," he stressed.

"Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na 'to. Pati pag-promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano," he added.

In his post, Contis also addressed the issue that he was recently spotted with Santos in Baguio.

The actor admitted that he invited his co-star to join him for a day, but maintained that she was there "as a friend."

"When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag-isip-isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects ng issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend," he explained.

"Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I'm sorry for this," he added.