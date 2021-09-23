MANILA -- Veteran singer Sheryn Regis is set to release her new single "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" under ABS-CBN's Star Music this Friday, September, 24 on various digital music platforms.

The track tells of the struggle to leave an abusive relationship.



“The song gives hope and courage to everyone who's been struggling and trying to escape an abusive relationship. There is still a chance to move away, to choose yourself, and to begin again,” Regis said in a statement.



Originally written in English by Regis herself, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” was reworked with Tagalog lyrics with the help of her manager Michiko Unso.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, who served as the song’s producer, also contributed additional lyrics to the track.



On Instagram, Regis also invited all her fans and followers to support her upcoming single.

Just last March, Regis released her homecoming single “Tulad ng Dati,” which marked her return to the local limelight after a decade of being away from the Philippines.

Next month, Regis she is set to hold an online concert titled “Love United” that will stream worldwide via KTX.



The Kapamilya singer is also set to grace “The Music Room” on October 26, which can be seen exclusively on One Music PH and Star Music’s YouTube channels.

