Nadine Lustre surprises with mullet in daring snap

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre surprised her followers on Thursday with a drastic hairstyle change.

On Instagram, Lustre shared a photo of her sporting a mullet-inspired ‘do.

Aside from the makeover, Lustre also wowed followers by baring her figure. While she appeared naked with only a shirt she was carrying to cover her, Lustre actually had on a bikini in the photo.

Within hours after it was uploaded, the daring snap already approached half a million likes.

Prior to rocking a mullet, Lustre had mid-back length hair, as seen in her recent selfies that similarly flaunted her bikini-ready physique.

Lustre has also once tried a shoulder-length cut, notably seen in her 2019 film “Ulan.”

While Lustre has been active in recent months with her music output, she has been on two-year hiatus from acting, amid her legal dispute with Viva Artists Agency.

