MANILA -- Fans of JC de Vera get to have a closer look at the actor's church wedding to Rikkah Cruz with the release of more photos from the celebration.

On Wednesday, Nice Print uploaded a five-minute slideshow featuring snaps from their big day, from the couple's preparations to the church ceremony and the intimate reception.

De Vera and Cruz first got married in a civil ceremony three years ago.

They have a 3-year-old daughter named Lana Athena.

The couple initially planned to wed in church in 2020, but it was moved to the following year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

