Photo from Kim Chiu's Instagram account



Actress Kim Chiu took to Instagram to mark the feast day of Padre Pio on Thursday, taking a trip down memory lane to when she visited the saint’s sanctuary in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

In her post, Chiu shared some photos of her visit to the religious place in 2019, a sanctuary dedicated by St. John Paul II to Saint Pio of Pietrelcina.

“As a devotee, I am very grateful to hear the mass and even see his relic up close. It was a feeling I will forever treasure,” the actress.

According to the “It’s Showtime” host, she spent hours around the area to feel the holy presence of the Italian priest known for his stigmata for most of his life.

“That time I had so many questions in my mind then I saw a saying in a wall in front of me where I was seated it says ‘not all things we prayed will be given to us right there. It takes time, or there’s more to what we prayed for. Pray, Hope, and Do not worry.’” Chiu added.

“Be closer to God and may the life of St Padre Pio inspire you to follow and honor Jesus.”

Padre Pio died on September 23, 1968 and was beatified in 1999 by then Pope John Paul II. He was canonized on June 16, 2002.

In the Philippines, devotees flocked to the National Shrine and Parish of Saint Padre Pio in Santo Tomas City, Batangas.

A 50-foot statue of St. Padre Pio at the Padre Pio Mountain of Healing in Barangay Paradise 3 in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan has also become a tourist attraction for many Filipino Catholics.

In 2018, the heart relic of St. Padre Pio was carried to the Philippines from Italy.

