‘Kayo pa ba ‘yan?’ No longer kids, TNT Boys reunite

MANILA — The music trio of the TNT Boys returned on Thursday to “It’s Showtime,” the noontime program that catapulted them to international stardom.

Na-miss niyo ba ang pa-sample na bosesan ng TNT Boys, Showtime Onliners? #ShowtimePollSure pic.twitter.com/h8f2JC2DDL — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) September 23, 2021

Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion were the guest contestants in the “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment for the day.

Sanchez and Empuerto are now both 16, while Concepcion is 15.

“Oh my God, na-miss ko sila! Patingin ka! Kayo pa ba ‘yan?” Vice Ganda said.

The comedy superstar, through his late-night talk show “Gandang Gabi Vice,” helped form the trio in 2017.

The TNT Boys, named after “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” which they all competed in, went on to guest in international programs, notably “Little Big Shots.”

Their last major music release was in late 2019 — “Ako ang Iyong Butuin,” the theme song of the ABS-CBN series “Starla.”

They had been away from the limelight for most of the pandemic before their “It’s Showtime” guesting on Thursday.

“Na-sad po kami,” Empuerto said of their hiatus. “Nag-pray po ako na sana makabalik kami sa TV, kasi marami ring naghihintay sa amin na makakanta kami.”

Fittingly, the trio performed an acapella rendition of “Fight Song,” about forging on despite challenges.

