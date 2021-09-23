KathNiel to mark 10 years with special documentary

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will be releasing a special documentary to celebrate the 10th year of their love team.

On Wednesday night, Bernardo's mother Min turned to social media to share the documentary's teaser.

Based on the teaser, the documentary will be released this coming Saturday, September 25, on the official YouTube channel of the actress.

Bernardo and Padilla started their partnership when they were paired in the hit youth-oriented show "Growing Up" in September 2011.

Their tandem clicked that it was immediately followed by “Princess and I” in 2012, “Got to Believe” in 2013, “Pangako Sa’yo” in 2015 and “La Luna Sangre” in 2017.

In August 2018, after years of speculation on the status of their relationship, the two finally confirmed that they are a couple.



Aside from these successful television projects, Bernardo and Padilla have also done numerous hit movies such as “Crazy Beautiful You,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” “She’s Dating the Gangster” and “The How’s of Us.”

Early this month, Bernardo turned to social media to celebrate her and Padilla’s supporters collectively called “KathNiels.”

Currently, Padilla and Bernardo are preparing for a new TV project.