How Inigo Pascual is preparing for his Hollywood debut in 'Monarch'

In early 2022, Inigo Pascual makes his Hollywood TV debut in 'Monarch,' Fox Entertainment's country-music-themed family drama co-starring with Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. Pascual plays Sarandon's adopted grandchild from the Philippines. He will also sing original music as well as covers.

Acting and singing are nothing new to the young star, but speaking with a southern accent is. Some of his co-stars are British actors who are trained and well-known for their ability to switch accents so Pascual is diligent in learning it as well. He says he will be speaking with a Texan accent.

"I have been doing a lot of dialogue coaching with my coach. I'm so challenged with it when I'm on set every time. I mean I was in a boy band in Tennessee before but that was barely anything and I didn't really catch on the accent but now, seeing how they're really taking it seriously and how they can do it so naturally, it motivates me to work even harder in that aspect," Pascual shares. "Even on set, we have a dialect coach. Before doing a scene, I talk to the dialect coach and I deliver my line to him multiple times asking him, 'Do I sound natural? Do I sound like it's too much? Is it too put on?' And it's so helpful."

Pascual credits his ABS-CBN family and his years at the network's variety show 'ASAP' for giving him the performing confidence that he thinks might have given him the edge over the other finalists for the role. He admits he was even late in submitting his audition tape for the part in July because he didn’t think at the time that he would even be considered.

"I honestly didn't think that I was going to get it so I wasn't planning on auditioning, I was like, there are other actors in America that could probably land the part. But my agent, Chris Lee in the States -- he's been sending me a lot of auditions but I actually never do it because of that mentality of mine that I don't think I’m going to land the part here. I always had that in the back of my head. Plus I was doing a lot of music stuff in the Philippines at that time so I didn't want to kind of mix things up for myself. I didn't want to ruin the momentum that I've already made."

'Monarch' will release its premiere episode on Fox with a special two-night event starting January 30 in the US.