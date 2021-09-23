BTS scored another career milestone most artists could only dream of achieving.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have just clinched their 80th song to hit 100 million streams on Spotify, making history as the first and only group on the platform to accomplish the impressive feat.

The K-pop titans’ latest tracks that cruised past 9 digits were V’s neo-soul “Stigma” and nostalgic “Inner Child,” Jungkook’s electro-pop “Begin,” Jin's guitar-led “Moon,” and BTS’ trap-influenced “Louder than Bombs.”

The septet's latest accolade on the music-sharing giant is yet another demonstration of how the Bangtan boys exponentially grew their brand amid the COVID-19 pandemic that battered the entertainment scene.

For instance, while the industry was among the hard hit casualties of the new coronavirus, BTS managed to double their music consumption.

This year alone, BTS has already pulled over 6 billion streams on Spotify, a sum two times higher than that of 2019 (3 billion).

During the pandemic, the South Koreans also nearly quadrupled the tally of their songs on streaming giant that exceeded 100 million.

In February 2020, shortly before the world went on lockdown, the act only had 23 titles that logged 100 million plays, the third-highest tally among groups — trailing behind Twenty One Pilots (25), Imagine Dragons (24), and Maroon 5 (24).

In less than a year, however, BTS, managed to deftly overtake the western bands by a significant margin.

By the end 2020, the septet had already doubled their total to 48. Then, in the following months of 2021, the seven-piece swiftly proceeded to add 32 more titles that earned the massive figure.

The Bangtan boys have also set a slew of records on the music-sharing giant during the challenging period.

The band’s dance-pop “Butter,” for example, claimed the title for the fastest song to surpass 100 million streams (just 8 days), the biggest debut day, and largest opening day for a remix (for “Butter” featuring Megan Thee Stallion).

BTS was also named by the Guinness World Record as the most streamed group on Spotify. To date the septet has tallied over 16.4 billion streams.

BTS is expected to further stretch their reign as the group with the most pieces to hit 9 digits as their tracks “No More Dream,” “ON” featuring Sia, “Intro: Serendipity,” “Heartbeat,” and “Let Go” are inching closer to the count.