Sunshine Cruz, boyfriend Macky Mathay celebrate 4th anniversary

MANILA -- Actress Sunshine Cruz and her boyfriend, businessman Ismael "Macky" Mathay, celebrated their fourth year as a couple.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Cruz uploaded a photo of her and Mathay as she shared her simple but sweet message to her boyfriend.

"4 years! Thank you for everything!" Cruz wrote in the caption, tagging Mathay.

For his part, Mathay said he prepared a dinner for Cruz to mark their anniversary.

"Making sure that I keep you safe by just staying indoors. Decided that this time which is the first that I prepare dinner for you on this special day, all your favorites," he wrote in the caption.

He added: "You know how much I do without saying it always but I still do anyway. I (heart) you!" He also used the hashtag #MackySunshine.

Mathay confirmed that he and Cruz are an item in 2016 after they were spotted holding hands together in public.

He said he started courting Cruz after the actress replied to his Instagram message. He also shared that he was the first to admit to have fallen in love in the relationship.

According to Mathay, Cruz is his long-time showbiz crush.

"Uulitin ko ang dati kong sinabi. Hindi ko akalain na mayroon pa palang katulad niyang babae. Siguro masasabi ko lang na mabilis nga nangyari ang lahat pero paulit-ulit kong sinasabi sa kanya na madaling magsabi ng mahal kita pero ang promise ko na lang sa kanya ay araw-araw ko pa din siyang liligawan," he said at the time.



In an interview on "Magandang Buhay," Cruz admitted that she's happy with Mathay, the half-brother of her friend Ara Mina.

"Safe to say na, yes, I am happy now. Masaya ako at masaya ang mga anak ko para sa akin," Cruz said at the time.

Cruz's marriage with actor Cesar Montano, with whom she has three children, was finally annulled on September 18, 2018.

Just this June, Cruz thanked Mathay for being the best father figure to her three daughters.