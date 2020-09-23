Pelicula Spanish Film Festival 2020 to go online amid pandemic

MANILA – Pelicula Spanish Film Festival continues to provide the best of contemporary Spanish cinema to its growing audiences.

Presented by Instituto Cervantes and the Embassies of Spain in the Philippines, Thailand and Australia, the 2020 Spanish Film Festival is defying the coronavirus pandemic by going online this year to feature eight films.

Each film will be available at www.pelikula.es for free viewing for 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. (for Philippines and Thailand) and 8 p.m. (for Australia) on its respective screening date.

When asked during a virtual press conference on Wednesday how the movies were selected, Marina Diaz of the Instituto Cervantes said: “We try to introduce films that have not been present in other film festivals, or that have done so in other parts of the world but not in Asia or the Philippines. These are movies that are very interesting at the time.”

Meanwhile, Film Development Council of the Philippines head Liza Diño said it is delightful that the Philippines has partner countries staying true to the goal of bringing world cinema to our country.

“With the wonderfully curated lineup of films each year, Pelicula has become one of the most significant foreign film festivals in our country having grown its own audiences in Manila and in the regions,” she said.

“With this, we applaud our partners to continue to provide avenues for storytelling and mutual exchange during this trying times. [Thank you so much] for utilizing the innovations present to reach our audiences and continue this cultural exchange,” she added.

Dino said the FDCP is more than pleased to be part of this initiative and she is hoping that this festival will bring more people together despite the distances and differences.

Below are films that are participating in Pelicula2020, with a direct link to the festival’s official website with each of the film’s synopsis.