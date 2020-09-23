LOOK: Dennis Trillo's son Calix is now a teenager

MANILA – Dennis Trillo’s son Calix is now a teenager.

On his personal Instagram page on Tuesday, the actor shared how they celebrated Calix’s 13th birthday while on lockdown.

They held the intimate party at home and it was graced only by people close to them including Trillo’s girlfriend Jennylyn Mercado and the actress’ son Alex Jazz.

As seen in the short clip which he posted on social media, Trillo organized a basketball-themed gathering for his son.

Calix was obviously delighted by the surprise and he gamely posed for the cameras in front of all the basketball balloons and his customized cake.

In an article by Smart Parenting a few years back, Trillo said it is important for parents to always be honest with their kids.

“Siguro para mas madaling maintindihan, kailangan mo lang sabihin ang totoong nangyayari, kasi mahirap na magtago ka sa bata or magsikreto ka and malaman niya na meron kang lie na sinabi,” he said about explaining to Calix why he and his mom with Carlene Aguilar are no longer together.

“Para sa akin, feeling ko mato-trauma siya, so gusto ko lahat siguro kailangan maging transparent ka lang. 'Yun ang pinakaimportante. Kasi 'pag naging transparent ka, hindi na siya mag-iisip ng kung ano-ano kasi alam na niya ang totoo,” he added.

Trillo said he also told Calix about Mercado when they got together.

“Nakikita niya happy naman ako,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with PEP more recently, Trillo said he always reminds his son that it is important to be practical in life.

“'Yung kahalagahan ng mga wants saka ng needs, ine-explain ko sa kanya 'yun. Siyempre, pagka bata ka, marami kang gusto tapos hindi nare-realize na 'yung iba dun hindi mo pala gusto. 'Yun siguro 'yung isa sa mga bagay na na-impart ko sa kanya,” he said.