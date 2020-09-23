Kyle Echarri addresses perceptions that he is a 'chickboy'

MANILA -- Actor-singer Kyle Echarri insists he is serious when it comes to love and relationships, contrary to the perception of some people that he is "chickboy."

In a digital conference on Tuesday for his newest single "I'm Serious," Echarri opened up about rumors made about him by his bashers.

"Hindi po ako chickboy. I think that is one thing that I really need to address. 'Yun po talaga. Hindi po ako chickboy. I know a lot of people have made assumptions on me. A lot of people don't like me because of a certain thing. Pero I don't like spreading negativity," Echarri told ABS-CBN News when asked if there's an issue that he would like address.

"Good luck na lang po sa lahat nang namba-bash sa akin... good luck sa future niyo. I know that that's all just coming from whatever you guys want to do, pero ako I know who I am as a person and masaya po ako roon," Echarri added.

Echarri said believes this reputation started because he is naturally friendly and that he has friends who are girls.

Echarri, who admitted that he had a past relationship, is now being linked with his onscreen partner Francine Diaz.

But according to Echarri, he and Diaz are just good friends.

"Sa ngayon po, hindi po. As of the moment I am not in a relationship. Me and Francine are still just friends," Echarri said.

As an artist, Echarri hopes to show his maturity as he wrote and produced his latest single "I'm Serious" under ABS-CBN's music label Star POP.

It also marks Echarri's first solo music project as a singer-songwriter and producer.

"I decided because I want them to hear my sound. Hindi lang po 'yung sulat ko but 'yung sound ko po talaga. How I am as a singer and what songs I listen to and who I am as a person," explained Echarri on why he produced his newest track.

“I’m Serious” is about a guy who looks for a way to ease his girl’s worries by committing his faithful love only for her. It expresses deep affection for a special someone while also convincing her of his decent intentions.

"I'm Serious," which is now available on various digital streaming platforms, will be included in Echarri's upcoming album.

In 2018, Echarri scored a hit with the song “Pangako,” which climbed to the top spot of iTunes PH’s Top 100 Songs Chart upon its release.

He recently collaborated with 16-year-old Singaporean talent Haven on the song “Imagine.”

Aside from his upcoming album, Echarri said he will also be doing a project with Diaz, Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, known collectively as the Gold Squad.

"Hindi pa po pwedeng sabihin basta alam ko po na sobrang magugustuhan po ng mga tao ang mga gagawin po namin. Siyempre kasama pa rin po diyan ang buong Gold Squad," he teased.