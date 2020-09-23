Fil-Am producer wins Creative Arts Emmy for 'Mr. Robot'

MANILA – More and more Filipinos continue to make waves in Hollywood.

This, after another Filipino-American producer won a Creative Arts Emmy over the weekend.

According to an announcement by the Television Academy, Filipino-American Roxanne Parades bagged the Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program award for her producing work on "Season_4.0 ARG" of “Mr. Robot.”

And the winner for Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program is @whoismrrobot’s “Season_4.0 ARG” (@USA_Network)! pic.twitter.com/6YCQrlzSCU — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

The show defeated other nominees in the same category such as “Stranger Things” and “Westworld.”

In a pre-recorded video, the team behind the show said “the award would not be possible without the hard work of the USA digital and creative teams and our incredible partners at Ralph Interactive, Fifth Column Games, Roxanne Paredes and Jeff McKibben.”

The “Mr. Robot” team likewise thanked its loyal fans who have been supporting them all along.

“Your passionate fandom and love for ‘Mr. Robot’ has been inspiring. This award is dedicated to you.”

Based on the official synopsis on USA Network, “Mr. Robot” is drama thriller which follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), starts a revolution to change the world.

Its fourth and final season started in October last year, ending in December 2019.