MANILA – Kapamilya actor Zanjoe Marudo teased his fans with some behind-the-scenes photos of his upcoming Netflix movie “Keys to the Heart.”

Marudo took to Instagram to give fans some snippets of their shoot for the film, including one where he appeared to be bruised after a boxing match.

Marudo portrays a boxer in the Philippine adaptation of the Korean film “Keys to the Heart” which will premiere on Netflix on October 4.

The movie follows the story of a troubled and alone boxer, who will move in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother. He faces challenges in trying to fit in with a family he has not known for years.

Joining Marudo in the project are award-winning actress Dolly de Leon, Elijah Canlas, and reigning Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

Marudo is also part of the first-ever Christmas station ID of Netflix Philippines, along with stars of both current and upcoming Filipino shows on the streaming platform.

These include "Replacing Chef Chico" (Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi, Sam Milby); and recent hits "Missed Connections" (Miles Ocampo, Kelvin Miranda, Chie Filomeno) and "What If" (JM de Guzman).

Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino of "Seasons" -- another film that recently debuted on Netflix -- also sent their holiday greetings.

