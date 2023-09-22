MANILA -- Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario are among the special guests of Ogie Alcasid at his upcoming concert "Ogieoke," which will be held on September 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Alcasid made the announcement in a social media post.

Alcasid, Navarro and Hilario are all hosts of ABS-CBN’s noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

Aside from Navarro and Hilario also joining Alcasid’s concert as guest artists are Lara Maigue, Gian Magdangal and Diego Gutierrez.

Alcasid's "Ogieoke" concert comes right on the heels of his "KilaboTitos" North American tour with Ian Veneracion in USA and Canada.

Early this year, Alcasid announced that he is gearing for a musical as well as new music releases and other collaborations this year.

Last month, he released his extended play "Songs from Home."