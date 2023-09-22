Lights, camera, action! Day 1 of Dingdong, Marian shoot for Star Cinema's 'Rewind'

MANILA- Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera have started filming for their Star Cinema film “Rewind.”

Dantes and Rivera shared photos of their first day of shooting in separate social media posts.

Screen grab: Instagram/Marian Rivera

Director Mae Cruz Alviar also shared a photo of their first shooting day.

A collaboration between Star Cinema, Tony Tuviera’s APT Entertainment and Dantes’ Agosto Dos Media, "Rewind" is an entry in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Last June, it was announced that Rivera and Dantes would star in the powerful fantasy-drama. The script by Enrico Santos was ready as far back as 2020, but filming went on hold because of the pandemic.