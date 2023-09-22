MANILA -- Young singer Kio Priest has released his new single “Night Time Prince.”

The track is now available on various streaming music platforms and its lyrics video has been uploaded on Star Music’s YouTube channel.

The track is about self-affirmation and embracing one’s individuality and identity.



“It’s like a pep talk from fragments that you love about yourself, telling you to not give up in tough times,” the queer artist, also known by his real name Jasper Lukban, said in a statement.



The upbeat city pop single was written by Kio hmself, who also self-produced it with Eugene Yaptanco under ABS-CBN’s Star Pop label.



Raised in Daet Camarines Norte, Kio moved to Manila to pursue a career in songwriting for various record labels and has written songs for Nadine Lustre, James Reid, Enchong Dee, and many others. He also ventured into writing commercial jingles.



Kio is now set to thrive as a solo act who is proud of his new lease on life as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. He aims to tell his own story through relatable songs rooted in real-life experiences.