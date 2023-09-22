Angela Ken teams up with raven for new track ‘Pangako’

Filipino singer-songwriters raven and Angela Ken teams up on 'Pangako,' a song about life-long commitment and everlasting love. Handout



MANILA – Angela Ken partnered with promising singer raven for the new song “Pangako” that expresses the joy of being in a secured relationship.

“It’s about being ready to love that special someone for a lifetime,” raven explained.

According to him the song was made for two committed individuals who are both on the same page, celebrating one another and having each other’s backs even in times of frailty.

“I was inspired specifically by my Tito’s wedding when I wrote it. It’s my dream to make a song that goes well with an SDE video: a soundtrack that complements a couple’s montage, all while bringing the sugary feels in one go,” raven continued.

The original version of “Pangako” was produced by raven with the assistance of his mentor, Rico Blanco.

Acclaimed artists and producers Zild and Tim Marquez also came into the picture for the duet version and added layers of newness and intricacy to the production.

﻿“It’s not the typical arrangement that you would normally hear in my songs,” Ken said. “And I guess that’s where the magic appears: the intricate details that the producers incorporate in the song and the way they preserved the inherent simplicity of what made it stand out, on a lyrical and emotional level. This collaboration is really for the books.”

Both raven and Ken have gained significant attention at the height of the pandemic, sparking the curiosity of casual music fans with their brand of relatable songwriting and pop-infused melodies.

Ken rose to prominence with 2021 music “Ako Naman Muna,” which racked up more than 40 million streams on Spotify alone.

raven’s steady rise in the music industry, on the other hand, captured the attention of Blanco, which resulted in bagging a management deal with Balcony Entertainment and a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment.



