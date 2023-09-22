1MX Music Festival in Toronto draws fans from Canada, U.S.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Music lovers in Toronto recently had a taste of the first 1MX Music Festival.

Headlining the event were popular and emerging Asian artists from North America and Asia, such as Ben&Ben, BGYO, Justin Park, Thuy, Umi, and Dabin

The international traveling music festival presented by MYX Global aims to highlight Asian talents and give them a breakthrough.

BGYO and Ben&Ben had nothing but gratitude to the organizers and to their fans for the turnout of the event.

"It's been an honor to be tapped to perform here," said BGYO members. "We're grateful for the trust and we hope to perform the next time. We will do our best. We are excited for the future of OPM and P-Pop."

Said members of Ben&Ben: "What we had in mind before we stepped on that stage was no matter what we encounter, when we get there, we will give our all. It just feels good that the fans returned our energy."

Other artists who performed at the festival also shared that they had a great time.

"That's one key thing I want to be out here for: representation," said Russel!, a Filipino-Canadian artist, "to show all the young kids so much Asian unity."

ABS-CBN North and Latin America Managing Director Jun del Rosario was impressed at the huge turnout.

He said the many number of attendees proves that there is a huge appetite for events like this among the Pan-Asian community.

"This really exceeded our expectations," said del Rosario. "We were very confident about the support of the Filipino community, but we are just amazed at the support of other Asian communities as well."

He added: "I think this is the future for the Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, Asian community in general wherein we will have a festival that we can call our own, a festival that we are the stars."

The 1MX Musical Festival will head next to Sydney on Oct. 8 for its final stop, after its shows in London and in Toronto.